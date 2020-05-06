Indiana official says poor health adding to virus death toll

Indiana’s top health official says that the poor health conditions for many residents have likely added to the state’s coronavirus death toll.

State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box cited on Wednesday Indiana’s high rates for smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity as contributing factors since those put people contracting COVID-19 infections at greater risk of severe illnesses.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials have faced questions over his order easing business and travel restrictions across most of the state while Indiana has the country’s 11th highest per-capita coronavirus death rate.

