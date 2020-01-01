Indiana nears 20 baby boxes for surrendering newborns

Baby boxes that allow people to anonymously leave newborns at firehouses have been added in two more Indiana cities, giving the state nearly 20 of the potentially life-saving devices.

A baby box was dedicated Sunday at the New Haven Fire Station in the city that's a few miles east of Fort Wayne.

Another baby box that was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City fire station became Indiana's 19th baby box.

The boxes are containers with a door to the outside of a fire station building. When they're opened as someone leaves a baby there, an alarm sounds to alert on-duty staff.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/1/2020 10:53:12 AM (GMT -5:00)

