Indiana man sentenced in infant son's death punched in court

An Indiana man who was sentenced in the death of his 3-month-old son was attacked by the child's uncle in a county court.

After being sentenced to 25 years on Wednesday, Kwin Boes was leaving the courtroom when Jeremiah "Matt" Hartley rushed in and punched him in the face.

Hartley is now facing a battery charge.

The 23-year-old Boes pleaded guilty in the case. His son, Parker, died of blunt force trauma to the head in May 2018.

Boes was also ordered to pay funeral costs.

7/4/2019 10:49:31 AM (GMT -4:00)

