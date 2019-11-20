Indiana man dies after falling from cruise ship balcony

A man from Brownsburg, Indiana, has died after falling from a balcony of a cruise ship.

Brian Rice fell Friday from the ninth-floor balcony to the fifth-floor deck as the ship was returning to Miami.

Medical staff attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries. The Miami medical examiner said Rice died of blunt force trauma, and his death has been ruled accidental.

According to an online fundraiser, Rice leaves behind a wife and two children.

A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed in a statement that "the passenger was on the Carnival Horizon following a six-day trip to the Caribbean."

The statement said the company's care team is continuing to provide support to the guest's family.

Carnival also said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

