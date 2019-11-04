Indiana man arrested for poaching multiple white-tailed deer

An Indiana man was arrested for poaching multiple white-tailed deer.

Clint D. Lawson, a 30-year-old from Terre Haute, was taken to the Vigo County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

From the Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Indiana Conservation Officers arrested Clint D. Lawson, age 30, of Terre Haute, yesterday evening on a warrant stemming from charges related to multiple counts of illegal taking of white-tailed deer.

An investigation into Lawson’s alleged illegal hunting activities began in January 2018. Indiana Conservation Officers seized three sets of white-tailed deer antlers from Lawson in June 2018.

The three sets of antlers were, according to Lawson, scored 171”, 181 3/8”, and 185 7/8”. The size and quality of the antlers were used by officers to assess respective fair market values at $1,700, $2,300, and $2,300, estimated conservatively, at the low end of the pricing spectrum. As a result of the estimated combined value of the deer, three additional charges of theft were filed.

Charges filed:

• Three counts: Theft – Level 6 Felony

• Two counts: Unlawful Taking of White-tailed Deer – Class B Misdemeanor

• One count: Assisting a Criminal – Class A Misdemeanor

These charges are merely allegations and all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

