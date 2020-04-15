Indiana long-term care facilities won't be forced to house coronavirus patients

The top doctor in Indiana says the state will not force long-term living facilities to turn into centers solely housing coronavirus patients or residents.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Kris Box, the commissioner for the Indiana State Department of Health, clarified the executive order she announced the previous day.

"This order is intended to allow facilities that already have COVID-positive patients to take others who have the same status, so that they can be cared for in a way that best serves our residents while at the same time allowing residents who are not infected to be relocated to a facility where they will have a decreased risk for exposure," explained Box.

Facilities initiate the move to create COVID-only units in consultation with the ISDH, local health officials, and local elected officials.

Box said it is important for long-term facilities with coronavirus-specific wards to be near hospitals in case the health of sick residents worsens.

Facilities must notify the family of residents before a transfer takes place.

152 long-term or residential facilities have reported coronavirus cases to the ISDH.