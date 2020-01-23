Indiana lawmakers pushing for decriminalization of marijuana

The push to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana is getting some attention at the Indiana Statehouse.

A bill proposed in the Senate would reduce the penalty for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

There's also a proposal addressing the possession of less than 2 ounces, as long as that person has a prescription from a doctor.

Lawmakers in support of the legislation say there should not be jail time for having small amounts of marijuana.

"The reason I keep doing this year after year, it's all about no more jail time and no more criminal records for possession of small amounts of marijuana," Indiana District 4 Sen. Karen Tallian said.

All the proposals would still make it illegal to distribute, grow and sale marijuana in Indiana.

"The bottom line is sending people to jail with a valid medical marijuana prescription is bad, and Hoosiers should not be paying for their jail time," Indiana District 33 Sen. Greg Taylor said.

