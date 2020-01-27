Indiana lawmakers consider protections for pregnant workers

More businesses would have to allow pregnant women longer breaks, transfers to less physical work and unpaid time off after childbirth under a proposal being considered by Indiana lawmakers.

A state Senate committee voted 7-2 Monday to endorse the bill even though some business groups argued it wasn’t necessary and could lead to greater burdens on smaller businesses.

The proposal would apply to businesses with more than 15 employees.

The state health commissioner says such job modifications can help limit the number of premature births as officials work to improve Indiana’s ranking as the country’s 7th worst infant mortality rate.

1/27/2020 1:08:13 PM (GMT -5:00)

