Indiana law enforcement holds annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser

Indiana law enforcement are stationed at several Dunkin' locations, throughout the state, for the annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser.

The annual fundraiser for Indiana law enforcement Torch Run benefits the Special Olympics Indiana.

This year's Special Olympics Indiana fundraisers are aiming to surpass last year's total of $10,884.

Each guest who makes a donation to the Torch Run will receive a free donut.

The event will take place at Dunkin' at 415 N. Nappanee Street in Elkhart on Friday, May 17th from 5 a.m. - 12 noon.