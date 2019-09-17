Indiana judge dies in accident while working under vehicle

The Cass County, Indiana, community is grieving after a longtime superior court judge died in a tragic accident.

According to WLFI, Judge Richard Maughmer was found dead underneath a car at his home Monday night. Police say it appeared the 65-year-old was working on the vehicle when it came down on him.

Maughmer was elected to office in 2001. He was also a veteran of the Air Force.

Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, who has known Maughmer for more than 30 years, released a statement calling Maughmer "one of the finest judges" she has ever known. She added that "he was a wonderful person who served his state and his country well."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

