Indiana jobless claims reach 640,000 since coronavirus hit

About 30,000 people applied for unemployment benefits in Indiana last week even as many business restrictions stemming from the coronavirus outbreak were eased in most of the state.

Federal statistics released Thursday show Indiana has had about 640,000 people seek jobless aid over the past eight weeks.

Indiana reported processing nearly 69,000 applications for a separate federal program set up for the self-employed and gig workers.

The federal statistics show Indiana was paying unemployment benefits to about 270,000 people during the week ending April 25, while only about 13,000 people received those payments a year earlier.

