Indiana introduces new child support calculators for parents, practitioners

Two online child support calculators are now available for Hoosiers to use.

One is for parents, and the other is for practitioners. The calculators were updated to comply with conditions under which a parent's child support duty ends.

The practitioners' version is intended to provide professionals who commonly estimate support with a simple calculator for quick data entry.

The parents' version provides extra instructions. The previously published child support calculator should no longer be used.

You can access the new calculators by clicking here.

