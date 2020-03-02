Indiana hospitals warn of big cuts under billing proposal

Indiana hospitals are pushing back against a legislative proposal that could cut how much insurance companies pay for medical services performed at offices located away from a hospital's main campus.

A few hundred doctors and nurses from health systems across Indiana descended Monday on the Statehouse urging lawmakers to roll back the payment limitations added last week to a wide-ranging bill that Republican legislative leaders have touted as steps toward controlling ever-growing health care costs.

Indiana Hospital Association President Brian Tabor says the billing proposal would cause hundreds of millions of dollars in hospital cuts and lead to loss of medical services.

