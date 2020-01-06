Indiana governor changes stance on teacher pay action

Indiana’s governor has opened the door to potentially boosting school funding and teacher pay after weeks of refuting any plans on such action until next year.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t give any details Monday of what he would propose during his annual State of the State speech next week, while a top legislative Democrat promised his party would push for more school funding in the wake of a November rally that drew several thousand teachers to the Statehouse.

The Republican-dominated Legislature began its 2020 session on Monday.

1/6/2020 4:13:00 PM (GMT -5:00)

