Indiana governor backs path for forcing out attorney general

Indiana’s governor is endorsing a proposal that could force the state's attorney general from office over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that he supports a bill endorsed by the Indiana House that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting the state Supreme Court's decision on a recommendation that he face a minimum 60-day suspension.

Hill has denied wrongdoing and resisted calls for his resignation.

The state Senate must approve the proposal before it goes to the governor.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/5/2020 6:18:24 PM (GMT -5:00)

