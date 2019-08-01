Indiana gets $17M in latest round of US airport grants

The latest round of federal airport infrastructure grants to Indiana includes $4.74 million to Indianapolis International Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation and security enhancements.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced a total of $478 million in infrastructure grants nationwide, including more than $17 million for Indiana.

The Indiana grant awards include $1.12 million to Monroe County Airport in Bloomington for taxiway rehabilitation, $982,000 to Mettel Field in Connersville for runway rehabilitation, $945,000 to La Porte Municipal Airport for taxiway and apron rehabilitation, and $823,500 to Logansport/Cass County Airport for runway lighting.

Also, $600,000 to Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport in Fishers to install perimeter fencing, nearly $653,000 to Goshen Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation, and $455,000 each to Columbus Municipal Airport to update its master plan and to Seymour's Freeman Municipal Airport for taxiway rehabilitation.

8/1/2019 5:47:04 AM (GMT -4:00)