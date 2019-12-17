Indiana food stamp ban for drug felons nears its end

Indiana no longer has the appetite to deny food stamps to people convicted of a felony drug crime.

That has been the state’s policy since 1996: a get tough, one-strike, you’re-out policy that promised to last a lifetime.

Now, the food stamp ban is scheduled to be lifted on Jan. 1, 2020.

“I understand they thought it would stop people from trading drugs for food stamps, but you and I know, if I'm desperate enough for drugs, I'm going to find a way. So, all it really hurt was those people who had changed their lives,” said Cheryl Ashe, of South Bend, who spent years lobbying for the change.

When Indiana lawmakers voted in 2018 for a bill to end the ban on benefits -- now commonly known as SNAP -- Indiana was one of only four states that still imposed such a ban.

Ashe has spent years ministering to people who have recently been released from prison, and she says she has seen the policy create a lot of family friction.

“You’ve got grandma who is on Social Security, OK? And grandma is probably getting $900 a month in Social Security retirement, and son, grandson, or son, grandson comes out of prison right? Had a drug felony. How is grandma going to feed him?” she asked.

Ashe lobbied Indiana lawmakers for years to lift the ban. She says the turning point came as meth and opiates became drug problems in rural areas.

“When they suddenly started finding out that their constituents in the rural areas who were now being convicted of meth, who had opiate issues, they were finding out what it was like for when those people came out of prison or when those people came out of rehab," she said.

