Indiana farmers make planting progress but still behind pace

Indiana farmers made a lot of progress this past week in crop planting even as constant spring rains leave them far behind normal.

A new U.S. Department of Agriculture report shows 67 percent of Indiana's expected corn crop is now planted. That's more than double the 31 percent as of June 2 but down from the five-year average of 98 percent being planted.

The figures have Indiana trailing most states in corn planting, with Ohio's 50 percent at the lowest level.

The report lists 42 percent of Indiana's soybean crop as planted, up from 17 percent a week before. The state's five-year average is 89% for soybean planting.

Purdue University agriculture professor Michael Langemeier say corn planting after early June is risky because it leaves a shorter growing season.

