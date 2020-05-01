Indiana easing many coronavirus business restrictions

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is relaxing business restrictions imposed to slow the coronavirus spread for much of the state, allowing more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to open their doors starting Monday under health and social distancing guidelines.

The governor’s new directive lifts travel restrictions under the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 25, but doesn’t allow restaurants to resume in-person dining or hair salon reopenings for another week.

The new directive removes churches from limits on gathering sizes effective May 8.

Holcomb’s new order keeps previous restrictions in place for Marion, Lake and Cass counties.

More information can be found at backontrack.in.gov

Click here to watch Governor Eric Holcomb's coronavirus briefing.

