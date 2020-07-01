Indiana delays lifting capacity limits on restaurants, bars

Indiana will keep capacity limits in place for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues because of worries about a possible increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

The state’s reopening plan had called for those restrictions to be lifted this weekend, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday he would keep them in place until at least July 18.

Elkhart County will remain in Stage 4 until through July 17.

The state will also continue its current 250-person limit on social gatherings.

Since June 12, restaurants have been allowed 75% capacity in their dining rooms, while bars, nightclubs, bowling alleys, museums and amusement parks have been open at half capacity.

School extra curriculars can begin on July 6.

Fairs, festivals and other outdoor events can open with restrictions.

Holcomb says it's important to be careful when making these decisions.

"This virus is on the prowl," Holcomb said. "In some places, it's gaining momentum. It's not slowing down. That spread is not doing that. It's just doing the opposite. That's why you're seeing a number of states that are actually even though they may have reopened recently, they are now going back and closing some of those facilities or closing parts of their economy. We don't want to find ourselves in that situation."

Throughout the pandemic, Holcomb has been relying on four guiding principles to advance in reopening and recent data has led to this pause.

Over the past week, the number of coronavirus patients who are hospitalized and daily admissions has increased.

The daily positivity rate has ticked up slightly.

All three of those factors played a critical role in Indiana pressing pause.

"All we try to control is what we can control," Holcomb said. "Our own action, our own behavior, our own conduct. We know that there are things that we can do to slow the spread especially as we wait therapeutics and a vaccine. But the volatility that we see even in our own state, especially around the country and especially around our own borders is of concern and that's what's given us pause to push pause in some areas."

Across the country, you're seeing states implementing mandatory mask orders. Pennsylvania just did one today.

But what about here at home? Governor Holcomb isn't ready to take those steps.

The Governor is launching a "Mask Up Hoosiers" campaign encouraging everyone to wear a mask.

The state is encouraging Hoosiers to share pictures in their masks saying who they wear their mask for.

Holcomb says the state doesn't need a statewide order because he believes in Hoosiers and he believes in Hoosiers doing the right thing.

The state also supports local governments making their own decisions

"I think what St. Joseph County and what Elkhart County did with both mandating the use of masks, the Governor and I support that 100%," Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said. "We would never not support that. I think that whether your data looks good or bad, mandating masks may make a difference, but my concern is that sometimes it makes people almost more stubborn and stand their ground. 'You're trying to force me to do this and I'm absolutely not going to be be forced to do this.' I think it's a part of making it not about myself, but making it about you. Recognizing that this is something that you can do this in this pandemic every single day when you go out."

Holcomb says, "Mask up, it's cool."

