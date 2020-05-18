Indiana court sidesteps ruling on suspended attorney general

The Indiana Supreme Court has sidestepped giving its opinion on whether the state attorney general can remain in office even while serving a 30-day law license suspension for groping a state legislator and three other women.

The lack of court action leaves in legal limbo the question of whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill can remain in his elected position as state government’s top lawyer under the suspension that took effect Monday.

The Supreme Court refused to consider Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s request last week for a ruling that would settle that question.

5/18/2020 4:36:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

