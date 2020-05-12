Indiana court asked to rule on replacing attorney general

Indiana’s governor is asking the state Supreme Court to tell him whether state Attorney General Curtis Hill will lose that office with his law license suspension for groping a state legislator and three other women.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office asked the court on Tuesday for the ruling, a day after it released a decision suspending Hill’s law license for 30 days effective May 18.

State law requires the attorney general to be “duly licensed to practice law in Indiana,” but it doesn’t specify whether the person can continue serving with a temporary suspension.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/12/2020 3:18:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

