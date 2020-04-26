Indiana correctional officer dies of complications from coronavirus

The Indiana Department of Correction said their first officer has died from coronavirus.

Correctional Officer Gary Weinke, 67, died from complications of COVID-19 on Saturday, the department said.

Weinke had worked at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County since 2007.

He is the first state correctional officer to die from the coronavirus.

The department said Weinke's last day of work was March 29.

He later showed symptoms of the virus and tested positive for COVID-19.

Weinke worked in the Special Confinement Unit at the facility.

His wife, Naomi, is also a correctional officer at the prison.

"Our condolences go out to his wife Naomi, his family, and his friends. He was a one-of-a-kind officer who touched the lives of many of those that he worked closest with. He will be truly missed," said Acting Warden Frank Littlejohn.