Indiana correctional officer accused of domestic battery

A correctional officer in Hammond is behind bars after she was allegedly involved in a domestic disturbance.

Police say 33-year-old Sasha Cooper entered a home on Monday and beat two people, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Correction.

Cooper was arrested at the scene and faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and residential entry, both felonies.

Indiana State Prison Warden Ron Neal says the allegations made against Cooper are disturbing and are not at all representative of the correctional officers who work at the state prison.

