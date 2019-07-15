Indiana company showcases American-made products at the White House

Businesses from all 50 states showed off their American-made products at the White House Monday. It was the Trump administration’s third annual “Made in America” showcase. The President and Vice President were there to take a look at the home-grown goods.

Vice President Mike Pence (R) greets fellow Hoosiers at the White House. Janus Motorcycles co-founders shake hands with the VP at the third annual Made in America summit in DC. (Source: GrayDC)

One of those businesses is from Goshen, Indiana. Washington Correspondent Alana Austin interviews the company’s co-founder – who was revved up about sharing his craft in DC.

The Made at America summit at the White House is buzzing with excitement. Inside, Gray DC spoke with Janus Motorcycles co-founder, Richard Worsham. He says they were pleasantly surprised to find out they would be representing the entire Hoosier State.

“We’re gaining traction in the market, a lot more awareness,” said Worsham.

From Indiana to the South Lawn of the White House, Worsham showed off three hand-made bikes. The company launched in 2011 and Worsham says the road ahead is full of adventure.

“We have more machine shops and coding and cutting – all those skills sets are right in our backyard,” said Worsham.

Making the motorcycles in Indiana made sense, and eventually paid off.

“It’s just a much more fulfilling process for us, and if we’re focusing on quality and the story of our motorcycles, we don’t feel the need to go overseas for that,” said Worsham.

Vice President Mike Pence – a Hoosier himself – stopped by to admire the Janus Motorcycles hardware. The President also spent time speaking with all the guests from around the country to highlight their shared values.

“While those here today create many different goods, you’re also devoted to one of the greatest missions on earth – making the best products, from the best materials, with the best workers – anywhere in the world,” said President Donald Trump.

Worsham now hopes this event spreads the word about the unique, vintage products – locally and beyond.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.