Indiana church begins offering small in-person services

A church in the Indiana community of Fishers has stated holding small in-person services for the first time in five weeks as it takes special precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The iTOWN Church began holding services on Sunday.

The services were limited to 10 people to satisfy a state order limiting the size of gatherings and between each 40-minute service, cleaning crews come in to sterilize the area.

Also on Sunday, the state announced that the virus death toll had climbed past 800 and the number of residents who have tested positive for the virus had passed the 15,000 mark.

4/26/2020 6:45:07 PM (GMT -4:00)

