Indiana boy, dad, shot when gun discharges while wrestling

A 4-year-old Indiana boy is in critical condition after a gun his father had concealed in his clothing discharged while the two were wrestling, police said.

The Herald-Times reports that the two were play wrestling Sunday night on a bed inside a home near Bloomington, Indiana.

Police say the gun, which the 36-year-old father had concealed near the small of his back, fell and discharged one shot.

Both the boy and his father were shot in the head. Both were taken by helicopter to Indianapolis hospitals.

Police say the father's injuries were not life-threatening.

1/20/2020 3:40:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

