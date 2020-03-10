Indiana ban on drivers using handheld phones nears approval

State legislators are close to giving their final approval to a proposal banning motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads as a way of combating distracted driving.

The Indiana House voted 81-11 in favor of the bill Tuesday morning, with the state Senate poised to do the same during its afternoon session.

The new law would take effect in July and permit cellphone use by drivers only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.

State police say distracted driving was to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 crashes with deaths across Indiana last year.

