Indiana attorney general's law license suspended for groping

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license will be suspended for 30 days over an allegation that he drunkenly groped four women.

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled Monday the state’s attorney disciplinary commission “proved by clear and convincing evidence" that Hill "committed the criminal act of battery.”

But the court gave the Republican attorney general a less serious punishment than the 60-day suspension recommended by a hearing officer for his actions during a party marking the end of the 2018 legislative session.

The Court concludes that Respondent violated Professional Conduct Rules 8.4(b) and 8.4(d). The Court finds in favor of Respondent on the Oath of Attorneys charge.

For Respondent’s professional misconduct, the Court suspends Respondent from the practice of law in this state for a period of 30 days, beginning May 18, 2020. Respondent shall not undertake any new legal matters between service of this opinion and the effective date of the suspension, and Respondent shall fulfill all the duties of a suspended attorney under Admission and Discipline Rule 23(26). At the conclusion of the period of suspension, provided there are no other suspensions then in effect, Respondent shall be automatically reinstated to the practice of law, subject to the conditions of Admission and Discipline Rule 23(18)(a). The costs of this proceeding are assessed against Respondent, and the hearing officer appointed in this case is discharged with the Court’s appreciation.

