Indiana agency denies emergency request over beach erosion

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has declined to declare an emergency at Lake Michigan beaches that have been eroded by high water levels and storms.

Agency director Stephen Cox said in a Wednesday letter to concerned lawmakers this week that there isn’t enough damage to public resources in Porter and LaPorte counties to require the use of federal disaster funds.

Democratic state Sen. Karen Tallian, who is one of the lawmakers who asked the governor to declare a disaster, told The Times of Northwest Indiana that although public infrastructure hasn't been damaged yet, there is an urgent need for state resources to prevent that from happening.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/17/2020 3:03:24 PM (GMT -5:00)

