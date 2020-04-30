Indiana Walmart employees share $5.26 million in bonuses

Employees of Indiana Walmart stores received bonuses Thursday totaling $5.26 million as part of a nationwide payout of $180 million in employee bonuses.

Added to the $365 million the company announced earlier this month, Walmart has committed nearly $550 million to pay bonuses to front-line workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The earlier bonuses added up to $300 for full-time hourly employees and $150 for part-time employees.

The company also said it has fulfilled its commitment to hire 200,000 associates since March 19.

“We are humbled to be able to give an opportunity to so many Americans to work, often serving as a bridge for employment, while helping Walmart better serve customers during this time of increased demand,” Walmart’s chief people officer, Donna Morris, said.

