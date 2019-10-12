Indiana State Trooper killed in crash

The Indiana State Police is mourning the loss of one of its own after a single vehicle crash late last night on Old State Road 25 near Stair Road.

27-year-old Trooper Peter R. Stephan of Lafayette was killed in the crash. Stephan served with the Indiana State Police Department for four years.

The preliminary investigation by State Police indicates at 10:25 p.m., Trooper Stephan was traveling northbound on Old State Road 25, south of Stair Road, when his 2018 Dodge Charger police car entered a curve. For an undetermined reason, the Dodge left the east side of the roadway, rolled at least one time and struck a utility pole. Trooper Stephan was going to help another trooper who had called for assistance in Americus prior to the crash.

Trooper Stephan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said “This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers."

Trooper Stephan is survived by his wife and six month-old daughter.