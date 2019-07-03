Indiana State Police urge Fourth of July holiday driving safety

Indiana State Police say extra troopers will be patrolling Hoosier highways during this Fourth of July holiday period.

There were more than 1,500 crashes resulting in six deaths during last year's holiday period.

Troopers will be concentrating their efforts on impaired drivers, distracted drivers and anyone who isn't wearing a seatbelt.

Indiana State Police encourage all motorists to observe the following safety tips: Make sure you are well-rested, obey speed limits, especially in construction zones, make sure everybody is buckled up, don't drive distracted, and never drink and drive.

