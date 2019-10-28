Indiana State Police seek recruits for 80th academy

Indiana State Police are looking for people who are interested in becoming troopers to join their ranks.

ISP is looking to fill its 80th Recruit Academy. People who are interested have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, to submit applications.

Recruits must be U.S. citizens between 21 and 40 years old on Oct. 1, 2020. They must meet minimum vision requirements, have a valid driver's license and must have a high school diploma or GED. They also must be willing to live and work anywhere in Indiana.

Recruits will start at $1,615.39 every two weeks during the academy and move up to $48,000 a year upon academy graduation. Other benefits include health care, and a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.

For more information or to apply, visit in.gov/isp/2368.

The Indiana State Police is now accepting applications for the 80th Recruit Academy. Individuals who are interested in beginning a rewarding career as an Indiana State Trooper must apply online at http://www.in.gov/isp/2368.htm. This website will provide a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as information on additional career opportunities with the Indiana State Police.

Applications must be submitted electronically by 11:59 pm (EST) on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted for the 80th Recruit Academy.

Basic Eligibility Requirements and consideration factors for an Indiana State Trooper:

1. Must be a United States citizen.

2. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Appointment date is October 1, 2020)

3. Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

4. Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.

5. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

6. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

The starting salary for an Indiana State Police Department Recruit is $1,615.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of academy training, the starting salary is $48,000.00 a year. Recruits of the 80th Recruit Academy are offered an excellent health care plan, which includes medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families, until reaching age 65. The Indiana State Police pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service. Additionally, the Indiana State Police Department provides comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program. Student loan forgiveness programs are being offered at this time through the following: https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/repay-loans/forgiveness-cancellation/public-service

Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as an Indiana State Trooper by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/3041.htm to find the recruiter assigned to your area.

