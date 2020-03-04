Indiana State Board of Ed releases school corporation grades

The Indiana State Board of Education met for its March business meeting Wednesday and approved the placement of the 2018-2019 school letter grades.

Topping the list of Michiana school corporations earning A's were Penn-Harris-Madison, John Glenn, Wa-Nee and Westview corporations.

No Michiana school districts earned grades lower than a C, although a couple grades were pending appeal.

Goshen Community Schools, Warsaw Community Schools, LaPorte Community School Corporation, Bremen Public Schools, Plymouth Community School Corporation and Knox Community School Corporation were among the large districts to earn a B.

South Bend Community School Corporation, School City of Mishawaka, Elkhart Community Schools and Michigan City Area Schools were among the large corporations earning C's.

In February, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new law that requires that a school's letter grade for the 2018-2019 school year may not be lower than that same school's grade for the 2017-2018 school year.

“Consistent with the Governor’s request and the action of the General Assembly, these grades reflect the higher of last year’s or this year’s grades as schools and corporations are ‘held harmless’ from the potentially negative impact of their students’ performance on ILEARN this spring,” State Board chair B.J. Watts explained in a release issued Wednesday.

Visit the Indiana State Board of Education meeting agenda page for the full list of grades, including individual school grades.

