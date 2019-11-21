Sen. Mike Braun says Trump impeachment effort is waste of time

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun says the impeachment effort to remove President Donald Trump from office is a waste of time.

After hearing testimonies from witnesses so far, Braun, Indiana's junior senator, says House Democrats have yet to present anything "new" that would convince him of any impeachable offense made by the president.

"To me, when you drill down into the question that was asked of every witness, was there an impeachable moment? Did you actually hear the president say all the things that you would need for this to actually be a case? It has not occurred," Braun said.

On the other hand, Braun told the media Thursday that while he backs Trump on impeachment, he says the president could have avoided an impeachment inquiry if he was a little more careful with his words.

"You've got to be careful because you are going to have consequences, especially at this day and age of where everything gets analyzed with such a fine-tooth comb. I think that, again, it is part of a style of the president -- maybe isn't as careful politically as what he needs to be, and you go through these kind of situations and it's in the format now playing itself out," Braun said.

Braun touched on several other topics Thursday, including Trump's executive order that will create greater transparency around health care costs.

