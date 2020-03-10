Indiana Sen. Mike Braun discusses coronavirus outbreak

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun says Congress and the Trump administration have been doing everything they can to control and fight the coronavirus.

"Generally, I think we've been doing everything we can to take all the resources of the federal government. Now even with the test kits, where early on, I don't know where we would've deployed all them. We just had a couple clusters, especially the one in the state of Washington, that I think it would've made sense to put a lot of them out there," Braun said Tuesday. "All along, we had the agencies and the infrastructure to deal with this better than any other country, and I think that's showing itself in how we arrested it early, and maybe due to the fact that it hasn't gone rampant. But we still need to be very careful with it."

