Indiana, Purdue fans face off in Red Kettle Challenge

Indiana and Purdue fans clashed in a Friday night challenge, and it was all for a good cause.

Each year, the Salvation Army in Warsaw holds a special Red Kettle Challenge, and Indiana and Purdue fans face off to see who can raise the most money.

Indiana fans were at the home and pharmacy side of the store while Purdue fans were by the grocery entrance.

Some people said it is a creative way to fundraise and brings people together this holiday season.

"It's important because it helps us with our Christmas outreach," Ken Locke said. "Have some fun wishing people a Merry Christmas"

The results of the contest may not be revealed until Saturday.

If you weren't able to make it to tonight's event, you can head over to the Salvation Army website to donate there.

