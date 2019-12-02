Indiana Pacers donate more than 1,000 toys to Plymouth schools

The Indiana Pacers donated more than 1,000 toys to elementary school students in the Plymouth Community School Corporation.

Indiana Pacers donate over 1,000 toys to Plymouth Community Schools as part of their annual "Basketballidays" toy drive giveaway event.

It all happened at a rally Monday morning at Plymouth High School.

Students in kindergarten through fourth grade received a toy as a part of the Pacers' annual Basketballidays statewide toy giveaway.

“We're giving out 1,200 presents today, gifts from the Pacers organization. They've picked about eight cities and towns throughout the state of Indiana, and we're one of them, and it's truly, truly great,” Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter said.

It's a chance to help kids celebrate the holidays with a new toy.

“For the Pacers to give back and to benefit a lot of our kids, especially those who maybe the holidays are a little tougher in their households, this is going to be a lot of fun. It’s a fun morning, and for them to receive a present at the end of this will be great and bring a lot joy to households and our community throughout this season,” Plymouth Community School Corporation Superintendent Andy Hartley said.

Plymouth Community School Corporation is the first of eight youth-serving organizations statewide chosen to receive toys this year.

“We wanted to go to Indiana towns and cities that truly reflect the great tradition and history of Indiana basketball, so what a great place to start it off here in Plymouth. This is great,” said Bill Benner, the senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

All four elementary schools throughout the district participated, including Jefferson Elementary School.

“To be able to be excited about Christmas morning and have a gift to open and to be able to share that with everyone at their schools -- whether it be Jefferson, Webster, Washington or Menominee -- every student is blessed for this opportunity,” Principal Angie Mills said.

The Indiana Pacers continued their annual statewide toy giveaway Monday by also visiting Muncie.

Kingstown, Crawfordsville, Fort Wayne, Martinsville and Evansville are next.

