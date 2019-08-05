Indiana Michigan Power to inspect power lines in South Bend, North Central Indiana

Indiana Michigan Power will conduct aerial inspections of high-voltage lines from helicopters beginning today.

The flights are scheduled to inspect transmission lines in I&M’s service territory, which includes Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana, South Bend and North Central Indiana and Muncie and East Central Indiana.

Crews will inspect power lines in South Bend and across North Central Indiana from August 5 through August 17.

Indiana Michigan Power says the helicopters may need to circle areas a few times to check the equipment.

Flights are scheduled between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 17th.

Customers with questions or concerns about the inspections should contact Indiana Michigan Power at 800-311-4634.

