Indiana Michigan Power plans to increase electric rates through 2021, but consumers have the chance to comment on that Thursday night.

A public hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the South Bend Century Center Recital Hall.

Under the company's request, if approved, the monthly customer charge would rise from almost $11 to $15. The proposal would increase the company's revenue by $172 million.

I&M provides electricity to 24 Indiana counties.