Indiana Michigan Power crews travel to Florida as Hurricane Dorian nears

Millions of Americans are preparing for what forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say will be a major hurricane in the next few days.

More than 350 Indiana Michigan Power employees and contractors will head to Florida on Saturday.

Most of the crew will be line mechanics, forestry experts and damage assessors.

As far equipment, they're taking at least three types of vehicles: pickup trucks, bucket trucks to hold the crews, and digger derricks.

The digger derricks dig holes in the ground so that crews can put up new power poles.

An I&M spokesperson said crews are more than dedicated to helping their brothers and sisters in the South.

"Having electricity or power is pretty much the backbone of our entire world. At this point, we don't know the aftermath or how much damage it's going to cause but we want to be there on the front lines the moment that power goes out and after to help restore power."

There's no solid timeline on how long crews will be in Florida.