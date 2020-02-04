Indiana House backs slowing coal power plant closures

The Indiana House has narrowly endorsed a proposal aimed at making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close more coal-fired power plants.

House members voted 52-41 Monday in favor of the bill that would impose additional state reviews on utility companies for the coming year before they could move ahead with shutting down those plants.

Just two Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the bill, which faces objections from consumer and environmental groups who argue it could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power.

