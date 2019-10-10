Indiana High School Esports Network brings young gamers together

Gone are the days when video games were just a fun hobby. They are now so much more.

In fact, gaming is a serious competitive sport, with millions of dollars on the line.

And high schools in Michiana, such as Elkhart Central, are getting in on the action, offering esports. Students have even been offered scholarships to play in college.

16 News Now photojournalist Kyle Bindas took a look at one the local program and how it is connecting with other programs around the state.

"Growing up, everyone was like, 'Video games are bad for you. You aren't going to do anything with that in your life,'" Elkhart Memorial senior Juan Cepero said. "But now, guys are going to college for free."

For the best of the best, it can be a ticket to their future.

One organization, the Indiana High School Esports Network, is taking a big step toward bringing schools across the state together into a single league.

"They have broken it down literally by the week," Elkhart Elite coach Steven Robinson said. "Like, we already have our schedule laid out, who we play each week, what times we play. It is just a different level of kind of professionalism with it."

To learn more about the statewide program, visit ihsen.info.

