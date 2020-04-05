Indiana Health Department says 11 new COVID-19 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 464 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 4,411 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

A total of 127 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 22,652 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 19,800 on Saturday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 191. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (34), Hendricks (14), Johnson (14), Lake (21), Madison (14) and St. Joseph (13). The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to make corrections based on updated information provided to ISDH.