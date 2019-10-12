BREAKING: Health officials confirm person in Elkhart Co. dead from EEE

A person in Elkhart County, Indiana, is dead after contracting the deadly mosquito-borne virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, confirmed it to Indiana health officials.

This is the first human case in Indiana since 1998 and only the 4th reported since 1964.

The CDC says 5 to 10 human cases of EEE are reported nationwide every year.

EEE so far has been found in more than a dozen horses in Northern Indiana this year.

There's also been multiple cases in Southwest Michigan, with humans and animals getting infected with EEE.