Indiana Health Department announces 2nd flu death of the season

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting the second flu death of the season.

According to the department, this is the most flu deaths reported at this point in the season. The first death was reported Tuesday.

Both deaths are reportedly in patients 65 or older, according to our sister station WTHR.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year.

If you get the vaccine, it takes about two weeks for the antibodies that will protect against the virus to develop, so the CDC recommends early vaccination.

