Indiana Gaming Commission: Casinos likely to reopen in mid-June

It's the place you stay up all night to get lucky, and while most doors remain closed, all bets are off when casinos will reopen in Indiana.

But after speaking to Indiana Gaming Commission Deputy Director Jennifer Reske on Thursday, Reske says it's possible casinos will begin reopening some time after June 14th when the state enters Stage 4 of Governor Holcomb's Back-On-Track plan.

"At this point we will be anticipating that casinos will reopen at some point during Stage 4," Reske says.

Until then, most casinos like Four Winds Casino of South Bend are preparing to secure safety supplies and safety protocols.

"There's going to be health screenings for employees and for guests, positions will be spaced out, and table games -- patrons will be required to wear masks," Reske says.

Another change coming to casinos will be limiting capacity. Reske says casinos will have to fold on having full casinos like they are used to.

"The occupancy limit is going to be the number of gaming positions available plus 50 percent, which is well below normal occupancy level," Reske says.

While most casinos will likely need to add more staffing to accommodate the new changes, Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City may be going in a different direction.

Boyd Gaming announced in a letter to the state dated May 22nd that it may have to lay-off more than half of the casino's 606 employees. Why? Revenue is hitting an all-time low due to an unpredictable pandemic.

16 News Now reached out to corporate offices at Blue Chip Casino on Thursday about the layoffs and despite not receiving a response, Reske says she is encouraged most casinos will bounce back.

"The state depends on gaming revenue at $600 million per year before the pandemic. So as we start to look at all these plans and closer to opening, I think we are encouraged by the level of commitment they (casinos) have," Reske says.

For more information about reopening guidelines for Indiana casinos, you can visit the Indiana Gaming Commission website or by clicking here.