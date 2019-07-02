Indiana Farm Bureau: Higher food prices this 4th of July

The food prices will be slightly higher at the checkout counter this 4th of July.

The American Farm Bureau issued a press release on Monday about 4th of July cookout prices for the country. Indiana Farm Bureau is a part of that national survey.

Prices will be approximately five percent higher this Independence Day. Costumers can expect to spend just over five dollars per person for this year’s cookout featuring hot dogs, cheeseburgers, ribs, watermelon and more.

The survey showed that the average cost to feed 10 people at a cookout in Indiana this summer is $52.56 or $5.26 per person.

