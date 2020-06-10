Indiana Enterprise Center to be brought up in next commission meeting

A request to rezone more than 1,400 acres of farmland for industrial use is headed for a public hearing next week.

That’s more land than makes up the Notre Dame campus and the parcels represent nearly 1% of all the farmland in St. Joseph County.

“Well it’s a terrible idea,” said Chris Cobb with the Open Space and Agricultural Alliance. “It would put the county on a track to permanently destroy over two square miles of farmland.”

It’s all part of the Indiana Enterprise Center project west of South Bend, east of New Carlisle and south of INTek in Olive Township.

Supporters hope to attract large scale industrial development to bring thousands of jobs and sustainable prosperity in the area.

“We’re not against jobs. We’re not against business but business should be in the right place for that business,” said Cobb. “The comprehensive land use plan approved for the county in 2002 does not allow for industrial development on the scale that this rezoning will allow.”

Former St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission member Oliver Davis believes the project is in the wrong place at the wrong time. “Is this worth us doing? Should we be looking at potential dollars when we have companies right here that are hurting from the situation that we are having with the corona situation?”

The Open Space and Agricultural Alliance has fought the project before and will do so again. A public hearing will be held at next Tuesday’s meeting of the St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission.

The meeting will be the county’s first non-virtual, face to face session since the coronavirus crisis hit.

Officials are still working on the ground rules needed to comply with social distancing in light of what could be a large crowd.

“We would like for public hearings to be deferred longer until it’s really safe for large groups of people to gather to do the county’s business,” said Chris Cobb.

The final decision on the rezoning requests will be made by the St. Joseph County Council.

